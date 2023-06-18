Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Short Interest Update

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 867,000 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the May 15th total of 788,500 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 229,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Insider Activity at Hanmi Financial

In other news, Director Harry Chung acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.06 per share, for a total transaction of $42,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,994.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hanmi Financial

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Hanmi Financial by 748.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Hanmi Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Hanmi Financial by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 277.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ HAFC traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.19. 522,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,830. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.58. Hanmi Financial has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $27.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $66.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.80 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 16.26%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanmi Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is presently 29.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hanmi Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Hanmi Financial from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Further Reading

