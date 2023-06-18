H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Short Interest Up 9.5% in May

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 674,900 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the May 15th total of 616,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 290,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HEES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $60.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H&E Equipment Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 396.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HEES traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.88. The stock had a trading volume of 439,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,897. H&E Equipment Services has a 12-month low of $26.12 and a 12-month high of $56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.00 and its 200-day moving average is $44.35.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The company had revenue of $322.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

H&E Equipment Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

Featured Stories

