Head to Head Analysis: First Choice Healthcare Solutions (OTCMKTS:FCHS) & Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU)

First Choice Healthcare Solutions (OTCMKTS:FCHS – Get Rating) and Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Choice Healthcare Solutions and Akumin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Choice Healthcare Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Akumin $749.63 million 0.04 -$156.76 million ($1.79) -0.16

First Choice Healthcare Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Akumin.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Choice Healthcare Solutions N/A N/A N/A Akumin -21.45% -71.19% -5.66%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares First Choice Healthcare Solutions and Akumin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for First Choice Healthcare Solutions and Akumin, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Choice Healthcare Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Akumin 1 0 0 0 1.00

Akumin has a consensus price target of $0.25, suggesting a potential downside of 14.00%. Given Akumin’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Akumin is more favorable than First Choice Healthcare Solutions.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.8% of Akumin shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.8% of First Choice Healthcare Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of Akumin shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

First Choice Healthcare Solutions has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akumin has a beta of -0.48, meaning that its stock price is 148% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Choice Healthcare Solutions beats Akumin on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Choice Healthcare Solutions

First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in a healthcare services platform. Its platform includes primary care using doctors, nurse practitioners, health and well services, rehabilitative therapy, pain management, and pharmacy- services. The company was founded on May 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Melbourne, FL.

About Akumin

Akumin Inc. provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic and interventional radiology procedures through owned and/or operated imaging locations. It provides outpatient radiology, and oncology services and solutions to hospitals and health systems across 48 states. Akumin Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, Florida.

