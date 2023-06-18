Head to Head Analysis: Reunion Neuroscience (NASDAQ:REUN) versus aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE)

Reunion Neuroscience (NASDAQ:REUN – Get Rating) and aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Reunion Neuroscience and aTyr Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reunion Neuroscience 0 2 3 0 2.60 aTyr Pharma 0 0 5 0 3.00

Reunion Neuroscience currently has a consensus target price of $12.17, suggesting a potential upside of 1,006.06%. aTyr Pharma has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 675.51%. Given Reunion Neuroscience’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Reunion Neuroscience is more favorable than aTyr Pharma.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reunion Neuroscience N/A -85.77% -58.63% aTyr Pharma N/A -52.42% -42.51%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Reunion Neuroscience and aTyr Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Reunion Neuroscience has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, aTyr Pharma has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Reunion Neuroscience and aTyr Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reunion Neuroscience $3.88 million 3.32 -$43.63 million N/A N/A aTyr Pharma $10.39 million 12.80 -$45.34 million ($1.45) -1.69

Reunion Neuroscience has higher earnings, but lower revenue than aTyr Pharma.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.9% of Reunion Neuroscience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.1% of aTyr Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of aTyr Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

aTyr Pharma beats Reunion Neuroscience on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reunion Neuroscience

Reunion Neuroscience Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing new molecules to treat mental health conditions in North America. The company's lead asset, RE104, a proprietary, novel, and serotonergic psychedelic compound. It is also developing the RE200 series, which includes preclinical compounds with enhanced receptor selectivity to address additional therapeutic applications. The company was formerly known as Field Trip Health Ltd. Reunion Neuroscience Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD. The company is also developing ATYR2810, a fully humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development for the treatment of solid tumors. It has collaboration and license agreement with Kyorin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of efzofitimod for ILDs in Japan. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

