Head to Head Contrast: GB Sciences (GBLX) vs. Its Competitors

GB Sciences (OTCMKTS:GBLX – Get Rating) is one of 357 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare GB Sciences to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Profitability
This table compares GB Sciences and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|GB Sciences
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|GB Sciences Competitors
|-3,091.34%
|-126.07%
|-20.37%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for GB Sciences and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|GB Sciences
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|GB Sciences Competitors
|287
|1407
|4096
|39
|2.67
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares GB Sciences and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|GB Sciences
|N/A
|N/A
|-0.03
|GB Sciences Competitors
|$113.80 million
|-$4.93 million
|30.31
GB Sciences’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than GB Sciences. GB Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
13.6% of GB Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.0% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.0% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
GB Sciences rivals beat GB Sciences on 5 of the 8 factors compared.
About GB Sciences
GB Sciences, Inc. is a phytomedical research and biopharmaceutical drug development company, which engages in the research and development of plant-based medicines and plans to produce plant-inspired and complex therapeutic mixtures based on its portfolio of intellectual property. The company was founded on April 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.
