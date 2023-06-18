Head to Head Contrast: GB Sciences (GBLX) vs. Its Competitors

GB Sciences (OTCMKTS:GBLX – Get Rating) is one of 357 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare GB Sciences to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares GB Sciences and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get GB Sciences alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GB Sciences N/A N/A N/A GB Sciences Competitors -3,091.34% -126.07% -20.37%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for GB Sciences and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GB Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A GB Sciences Competitors 287 1407 4096 39 2.67

Valuation and Earnings

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 83.85%. Given GB Sciences’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GB Sciences has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares GB Sciences and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GB Sciences N/A N/A -0.03 GB Sciences Competitors $113.80 million -$4.93 million 30.31

GB Sciences’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than GB Sciences. GB Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.6% of GB Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.0% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.0% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GB Sciences rivals beat GB Sciences on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About GB Sciences

(Get Rating)

GB Sciences, Inc. is a phytomedical research and biopharmaceutical drug development company, which engages in the research and development of plant-based medicines and plans to produce plant-inspired and complex therapeutic mixtures based on its portfolio of intellectual property. The company was founded on April 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Receive News & Ratings for GB Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GB Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.