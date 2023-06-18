Head to Head Review: FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) & Lasertec (OTCMKTS:LSRCY)

Lasertec (OTCMKTS:LSRCY – Get Rating) and FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Lasertec and FARO Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Lasertec alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lasertec N/A N/A N/A FARO Technologies -10.80% -12.69% -8.09%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Lasertec and FARO Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lasertec 1 0 0 0 1.00 FARO Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

FARO Technologies has a consensus target price of $29.50, suggesting a potential upside of 91.31%. Given FARO Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FARO Technologies is more favorable than Lasertec.

95.1% of FARO Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of FARO Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lasertec and FARO Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lasertec N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A FARO Technologies $354.08 million 0.82 -$26.76 million ($2.05) -7.52

Lasertec has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FARO Technologies.

Summary

FARO Technologies beats Lasertec on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lasertec

(Get Rating)

Lasertec Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductor-related equipment, laser microscopes, and flat panel display-related equipment worldwide. The company provides systems used to inspect and measure defects on semiconductor photomasks and wafers; wafer related systems, such as SiC, GaN, multi-wavelength, and wafer edge inspection and review systems; wafer bump inspection and measurement systems; and TSV back grinding process measurement systems. It also offers flat panel display photomask inspection systems; laser microscopes, which are used for the observation and measurement of various materials and components comprising semiconductor materials, transparent films, coating materials, inorganic and organic materials, biological samples, metal parts, and plastic components; and lithium-Ion batteries. The company was formerly known as NJS Corporation and changed its name to Lasertec Corporation in 1986. Lasertec Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan.

About FARO Technologies

(Get Rating)

FARO Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points. The company also provides GeoSLAM ZEB Handheld 3D laser scanners; and FARO Software, a software solution that integrate with FARO hardware products to merge data and provide collaborative workflows and applications. It offers its products for metrology, reverse engineering, factory automation, building information modeling, public safety, and other applications. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Lake Mary, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Lasertec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lasertec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.