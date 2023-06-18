Head to Head Review: Sasol (NYSE:SSL) vs. U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG)

Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) and U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Sasol and U.S. Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sasol N/A N/A N/A U.S. Energy 2.67% 1.50% 1.02%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Sasol and U.S. Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sasol 0 0 0 0 N/A U.S. Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00

Dividends

U.S. Energy has a consensus target price of $3.38, suggesting a potential upside of 125.00%. Given U.S. Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe U.S. Energy is more favorable than Sasol.

Sasol pays an annual dividend of $0.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. U.S. Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. U.S. Energy pays out 225.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sasol and U.S. Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sasol $18.15 billion 0.50 $2.56 billion N/A N/A U.S. Energy $44.55 million 0.85 -$960,000.00 $0.04 37.51

Sasol has higher revenue and earnings than U.S. Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.1% of Sasol shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.8% of U.S. Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Sasol shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 57.6% of U.S. Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Sasol has a beta of 2.53, suggesting that its stock price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. Energy has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

U.S. Energy beats Sasol on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sasol

Sasol Ltd. operates as a chemical and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. It operates through the Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals Eurasia, and Corporate Centre. The Energy Business segments The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

About U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions. The company was incorporated in 1966 and is based in Houston, Texas.

