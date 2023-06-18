Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Short Interest Down 14.6% in May

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the May 15th total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 460,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered Health Catalyst from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Health Catalyst from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Daniel D. Burton acquired 49,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $499,819.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 919,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,368,838.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Health Catalyst news, CEO Daniel D. Burton bought 49,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $499,819.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 919,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,368,838.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jason Alger sold 2,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $28,060.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 60,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,205.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,098 shares of company stock worth $48,624 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HCAT traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.17. 588,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,676. Health Catalyst has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $18.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.06.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.14. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 52.53%. The firm had revenue of $73.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.16 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Health Catalyst will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

