Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:HTIBP) & Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Financial Comparison

Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:HTIBP – Get Rating) and Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Healthcare Trust and Sabra Health Care REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthcare Trust N/A N/A N/A Sabra Health Care REIT -20.50% -4.07% -2.21%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.2% of Sabra Health Care REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Sabra Health Care REIT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthcare Trust $339.55 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Sabra Health Care REIT $624.81 million 4.40 -$77.61 million ($0.56) -21.25

Healthcare Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sabra Health Care REIT.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Healthcare Trust and Sabra Health Care REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthcare Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Sabra Health Care REIT 2 5 1 0 1.88

Sabra Health Care REIT has a consensus price target of $12.72, indicating a potential upside of 6.91%. Given Sabra Health Care REIT’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sabra Health Care REIT is more favorable than Healthcare Trust.

Summary

Sabra Health Care REIT beats Healthcare Trust on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Healthcare Trust

Healthcare Trust, Inc. is a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on seniors housing and medical office buildings, located in the United States.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of March 31, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 396 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 258 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 47 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 59 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 17 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 13 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 11 other loans), six preferred equity investments and three investments in unconsolidated joint ventures. As of March 31, 2023, Sabra's real estate properties held for investment included 39,264 beds/ units, spread across the United States and Canada.

