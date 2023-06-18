Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 104,000 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the May 15th total of 117,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Heart Test Laboratories Trading Down 4.4 %
HSCS traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.98. 52,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,582. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.16. Heart Test Laboratories has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $6.00.
Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Heart Test Laboratories Company Profile
Heart Test Laboratories, Inc, a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional 12-lead resting ECG information.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Heart Test Laboratories (HSCS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Heart Test Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heart Test Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.