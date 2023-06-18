Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 104,000 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the May 15th total of 117,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Heart Test Laboratories Trading Down 4.4 %

HSCS traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.98. 52,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,582. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.16. Heart Test Laboratories has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $6.00.

Get Heart Test Laboratories alerts:

Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Heart Test Laboratories Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heart Test Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Heart Test Laboratories by 516.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 154,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 129,204 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Heart Test Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heart Test Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heart Test Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc, a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional 12-lead resting ECG information.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Heart Test Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heart Test Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.