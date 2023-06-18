Hedera (HBAR) Trading Up 1.4% Over Last Week

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 18th. Hedera has a total market cap of $1.43 billion and $14.18 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hedera has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0452 or 0.00000171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00043187 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00032508 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00014999 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004743 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,643,784,290 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 31,643,784,289.80107 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04519793 USD and is up 0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 151 active market(s) with $16,138,419.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

