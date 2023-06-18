Henderson EuroTrust (LON:HNE) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $137.32

Henderson EuroTrust plc (LON:HNE – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 137.32 ($1.72) and traded as high as GBX 137.50 ($1.72). Henderson EuroTrust shares last traded at GBX 137.50 ($1.72), with a volume of 93,760 shares trading hands.

Henderson EuroTrust Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 137.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 133.51. The firm has a market cap of £291.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,291.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Henderson EuroTrust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Henderson EuroTrust’s payout ratio is 6,666.67%.

About Henderson EuroTrust

Henderson EuroTrust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Continental Europe, with an emphasis on Western Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

