Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF) Short Interest Update

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,139,300 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the May 15th total of 2,522,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,188.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hengan International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Hengan International Group Price Performance

Shares of Hengan International Group stock remained flat at $4.57 on Friday. Hengan International Group has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $5.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.71.

About Hengan International Group

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and swabbers, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

