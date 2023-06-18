Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVIW) Short Interest Up 16.7% in May

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVIW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the May 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Price Performance

HCVIW remained flat at $0.09 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average is $0.15. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCVIW. Q Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 636.5% during the fourth quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 348,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 301,200 shares during the last quarter. Gritstone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Company Profile

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business in the industrial technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

