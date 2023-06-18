Hermez Network Price Tops $4.77 on Top Exchanges (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $174.10 million and approximately $179,486.08 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for about $4.77 or 0.00017914 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.7466032 USD and is down -0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $190,728.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

