HI Price Down 11.7% Over Last Week (HI)

HI (HI) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. HI has a total market capitalization of $11.04 million and approximately $251,314.03 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can currently be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, HI has traded down 11.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005338 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00018773 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00018731 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00015001 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,598.16 or 1.00027915 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002474 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.0039903 USD and is down -0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $203,761.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

