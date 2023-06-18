High Income Securities Fund (PCF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on June 30th

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0604 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

High Income Securities Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of High Income Securities Fund stock opened at $6.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.56. High Income Securities Fund has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $7.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other High Income Securities Fund news, Director Phillip Goldstein purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.39 per share, with a total value of $63,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 234,373 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,643.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 33,510 shares of company stock valued at $214,459. Company insiders own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of High Income Securities Fund

High Income Securities Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in High Income Securities Fund by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in High Income Securities Fund by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 896,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,828,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in High Income Securities Fund by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 190,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in High Income Securities Fund by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 124,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in High Income Securities Fund by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 7,489 shares in the last quarter. 34.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

