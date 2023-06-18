Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in May

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hitachi Construction Machinery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Hitachi Construction Machinery alerts:

Hitachi Construction Machinery Stock Performance

Shares of Hitachi Construction Machinery stock remained flat at $56.74 during midday trading on Friday. 10 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.67. Hitachi Construction Machinery has a fifty-two week low of $34.92 and a fifty-two week high of $56.80.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Company Profile

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells construction machineries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Construction Machinery Business and Solution Business. It offers excavators and wheel loaders, compaction equipment, hydraulic excavators, and rigid dump trucks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hitachi Construction Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hitachi Construction Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.