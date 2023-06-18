Hitek Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HKIT) Short Interest Up 17.5% in May

Hitek Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HKIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the May 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hitek Global

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hitek Global stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hitek Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HKIT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 0.24% of Hitek Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

Hitek Global Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HKIT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,422. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Hitek Global has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $11.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.61.

About Hitek Global

Hitek Global Inc provides information technology (IT) consulting and solutions to small and medium businesses in various industry sectors in China. It offers anti-counterfeiting tax control system (ACTCS) tax devices, including golden tax disk and printers, ACTCS services, and IT services; and sells software and hardware to large businesses, such as laptops, printers, desktop computers, and related accessories, as well as Internet servers, cameras, and monitors.

