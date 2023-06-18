Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Short Interest Update

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,070,000 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the May 15th total of 5,320,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Honeywell International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HON. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of HON stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $202.97. The company had a trading volume of 5,005,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,265. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.50. The company has a market cap of $135.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on HON. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.56.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

