Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Short Interest Down 17.5% in May

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the May 15th total of 3,650,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Hope Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ HOPE traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.88. 3,219,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,339. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Hope Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $15.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.71 and its 200-day moving average is $11.07.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $144.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.77 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 9.77%. Equities analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

In related news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $31,445.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hope Bancorp news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $31,445.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at $323,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dale S. Zuehls acquired 12,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.09 per share, with a total value of $100,332.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,174.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hope Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 169.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 4,288.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 67.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Hope Bancorp by 51.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Hope Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business-related financing needs; real estate loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, auto, credit card, and personal loans.

