Horizons Wealth Management Buys 17,068 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

Horizons Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Get Rating) by 63.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,068 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Horizons Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Horizons Wealth Management owned 0.38% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,258.1% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 8,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 8,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 183.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCT opened at $18.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.18 and its 200 day moving average is $18.12. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $18.85.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.0628 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.