Horizons Wealth Management Buys 7,420 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE)

Horizons Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Rating) by 61.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares during the quarter. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,071,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,022,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,951,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,786,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,609,000 after purchasing an additional 147,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 271.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 128,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 94,102 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IBTE opened at $23.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.90. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $23.66 and a 52-week high of $24.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0856 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2024 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024. IBTE was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

