Horizons Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Horizons Wealth Management lowered its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in Hershey were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $411,828,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Hershey by 2,693.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,559 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Hershey by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,352,000 after purchasing an additional 964,019 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hershey by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,486,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,800,000 after purchasing an additional 473,552 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Hershey by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,378,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,202,000 after purchasing an additional 369,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Performance

HSY stock opened at $260.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.32. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $202.45 and a 12-month high of $276.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.79.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HSY. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Hershey from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Hershey from $235.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $287,672.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,631,766.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hershey news, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $287,672.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,631,766.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.07, for a total transaction of $185,549.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,959,296.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,147 shares of company stock worth $30,548,047. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

