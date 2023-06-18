Horizons Wealth Management Grows Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

Horizons Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSJQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 328,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after acquiring an additional 19,393 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 611,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,937,000 after acquiring an additional 80,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 84.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 15,853 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.71 and a 200 day moving average of $22.75. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.69 and a 52 week high of $23.71.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1352 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%.

