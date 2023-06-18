Horizons Wealth Management Grows Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR)

Horizons Wealth Management increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the quarter. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $564,000. Tlwm purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. CGN Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 31.9% during the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 77,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 18,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 15,421 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMR opened at $23.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.70. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $24.31.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.0553 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

