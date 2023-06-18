Horizons Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Horizons Wealth Management grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,181 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.5% of Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Horizons Wealth Management owned 0.46% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCR. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,757,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 508.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,348,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,258,000 after buying an additional 1,126,924 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 297.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,456,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,659,000 after buying an additional 1,089,910 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 441.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 896,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,012,000 after buying an additional 731,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 157.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,130,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,473,000 after buying an additional 691,027 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.11 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $19.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.20.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0617 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%.

