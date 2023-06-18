Horizons Wealth Management Has $6.16 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Horizons Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 125,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,879 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for 4.5% of Horizons Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $6,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $446,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,518,000 after purchasing an additional 818,829 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $401,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BNDX stock opened at $48.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.64. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.87 and a fifty-two week high of $51.63.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.0726 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.