Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $168.62

Hotel Chocolat Group plc (LON:HOTC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 168.62 ($2.11) and traded as low as GBX 135 ($1.69). Hotel Chocolat Group shares last traded at GBX 138 ($1.73), with a volume of 73,878 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.19) price target on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Hotel Chocolat Group Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 167.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 180.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £189.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -985.71 and a beta of 1.32.

Hotel Chocolat Group Company Profile

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures and retails chocolates and cocoa-related products under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Saint Lucia, the United States, and Japan. It offers a range of chocolates, including gifts, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as coffee drinks; wine, beer, and spirits; and beauty products.

