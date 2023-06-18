Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Short Interest Down 10.5% in May

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 402,800 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the May 15th total of 450,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Houston American Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Houston American Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.
In other news, Director James A. Schoonover purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $33,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 172,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,736.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN HUSA traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.21. 63,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,026. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.52. Houston American Energy has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $5.64.
Houston American Energy Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and condensate in the United States. Its principal properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the South American country of Colombia, and the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region.
