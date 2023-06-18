Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Price Target Cut to GBX 755

Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 780 ($9.76) to GBX 755 ($9.45) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Howden Joinery Group to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 580 ($7.26) to GBX 610 ($7.63) in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 715 ($8.95) to GBX 800 ($10.01) in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Howden Joinery Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

Howden Joinery Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HWDJF opened at $8.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.17. Howden Joinery Group has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $8.90.

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc is engaged in the sale of kitchens and joinery products to local builders and trade professionals. It also involves in the manufacture, sourcing and distribution of these products. The company was founded by Matthew Ingle in October 1995 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.