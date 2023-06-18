HSBC (LON:HSBA) Upgraded at CICC Research

CICC Research upgraded shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have GBX 763.55 ($9.55) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HSBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on HSBC from GBX 650 ($8.13) to GBX 630 ($7.88) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on HSBC from GBX 900 ($11.26) to GBX 930 ($11.64) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 580 ($7.26) price objective on HSBC in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 775 ($9.70) price objective on HSBC in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 773.05 ($9.67).

LON HSBA opened at GBX 611.80 ($7.66) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £121.75 billion, a PE ratio of 679.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 594.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 576.13. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 434.70 ($5.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 653.80 ($8.18).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 1.39%. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 3,777.78%.

In related news, insider Georges Elhedery acquired 31,962 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 600 ($7.51) per share, with a total value of £191,772 ($239,954.95). 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

