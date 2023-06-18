Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Short Interest Up 26.8% in May

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the May 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

HSON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Hudson Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 price target on shares of Hudson Global in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hudson Global in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSON traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,876. Hudson Global has a 1-year low of $17.88 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The firm has a market cap of $63.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.12.

Hudson Global ( NASDAQ:HSON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.45). Hudson Global had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $43.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.60 million. Analysts expect that Hudson Global will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSON. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Hudson Global by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 7,916 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Hudson Global by 241.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hudson Global by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Hudson Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $539,000. 60.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

