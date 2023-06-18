Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Short Interest Down 16.5% in May

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700,000 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the May 15th total of 4,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $0.50 target price on shares of Humanigen in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

HGEN traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.19. The company had a trading volume of 29,067,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,106. Humanigen has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average is $0.15.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Humanigen by 293.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 206,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 153,695 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Humanigen by 225.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 301,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 209,195 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Humanigen by 35.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Humanigen by 584.9% in the third quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 427,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Humanigen during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on preventing and treating an immune hyper-response called ‘cytokine storm'. Lenzilumab is an antibody that binds to and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF). The company is developing lenzilumab as a treatment for cytokine storm associated with COVID-19 for which it has completed a Phase 3 study and is the focus of a Phase 2/3 study sponsored by the NIH.

