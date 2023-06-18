Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 251,800 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the May 15th total of 237,100 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 136,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Insider Activity at Huron Consulting Group

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CFO John D. Kelly bought 1,500 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.29 per share, with a total value of $112,935.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 47,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,711.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John D. Kelly purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.29 per share, with a total value of $112,935.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,711.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C. Mark Hussey purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.48 per share, for a total transaction of $144,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 110,286 shares in the company, valued at $7,993,529.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Huron Consulting Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HURN. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 66.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 57.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,621,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,291,000 after purchasing an additional 589,297 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,735,000 after purchasing an additional 15,858 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,542,000 after purchasing an additional 21,752 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Huron Consulting Group Trading Up 1.2 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ HURN opened at $84.67 on Friday. Huron Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $87.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.79 and a 200 day moving average of $76.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.65 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Further Reading

