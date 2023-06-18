Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW) Short Interest Down 16.3% in May

Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the May 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hywin Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of HYW stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.43. The company had a trading volume of 12,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,273. Hywin has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HYW. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Hywin by 75.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hywin by 164.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 17,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Hywin by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 55,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

About Hywin

Hywin Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of wealth management, asset management, health management, insurance brokerage, and other financial services in China. The company distributes private market investment products comprising asset-backed products, such as real estate securitization products, as well as equity investments in real estate projects or private project companies; venture capital, private equity, and hedge funds; and supply chain financing products, cash management products, and funds managed by its subsidiaries.

