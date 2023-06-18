ICON Price Tops $0.19 on Major Exchanges (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 18th. ICON has a market capitalization of $184.16 million and approximately $7.82 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ICON has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. One ICON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000724 BTC on exchanges.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 959,629,125 coins and its circulating supply is 959,629,713 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 959,624,385.2589941 with 959,624,702.189731 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.19567871 USD and is up 1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $10,114,303.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

