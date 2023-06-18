ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 988,900 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the May 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 178,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Transactions at ICU Medical

In other news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $5,660,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,139.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $5,660,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,139.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $77,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,902 shares of company stock worth $5,818,650. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICU Medical

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 86.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 210.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 166.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 134.3% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the first quarter worth about $62,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICU Medical Price Performance

ICUI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $200.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $188.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.09. ICU Medical has a twelve month low of $128.90 and a twelve month high of $212.43.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.43. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a positive return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $568.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.30 million. Analysts expect that ICU Medical will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICU Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; and ClearGuard HD, that maintains hemodialysis catheters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.