Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) Short Interest Update

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 279,400 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the May 15th total of 345,200 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ikena Oncology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Ikena Oncology by 26.6% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,169,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,934,000 after buying an additional 666,093 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ikena Oncology by 95.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,343,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,769,000 after buying an additional 654,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ikena Oncology by 45.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 979,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 304,898 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ikena Oncology by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,580,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after buying an additional 281,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology in the second quarter worth approximately $1,045,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on IKNA shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Ikena Oncology from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Ikena Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of IKNA opened at $7.00 on Friday. Ikena Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $7.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.39.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ikena Oncology will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ikena Oncology

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing medicines tailored to biomarker-defined patient groups for specific unmet needs. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

