Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky trimmed its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Woodstock Corp grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 45,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,063,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% in the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 12.7% during the first quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $247.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $231.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $253.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 52.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

