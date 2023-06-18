iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 429,600 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the May 15th total of 518,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 562,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMBI. B. Riley Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iMedia Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iMedia Brands by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 61,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 21,741 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iMedia Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in iMedia Brands by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in iMedia Brands by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 12,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

iMedia Brands Price Performance

IMBI stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. iMedia Brands has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

iMedia Brands ( NASDAQ:IMBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter. iMedia Brands had a negative net margin of 12.57% and a negative return on equity of 136.73%. The business had revenue of $133.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.65 million. Analysts anticipate that iMedia Brands will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on iMedia Brands from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on iMedia Brands from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on iMedia Brands from $11.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on iMedia Brands from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

iMedia Brands Company Profile

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as an interactive media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Consumer Brands, and Media Commerce Services. The company operates television networks, including ShopHQ that offers jewelry and watches, home, beauty and health, and fashion and accessories; ShopBulldogTV, which provides male-oriented products and services; ShopHQHealth that offers women and men products and services focused on health and wellness categories, such as physical, mental and spiritual health, financial and motivational wellness, weight management, and telehealth medical services; ShopJewelryHQ for jewelry products and services; and 1-2-3.tv, a retailing marketplace for live and automated auctions.

