immatics biotechnologies GmbH (NASDAQ:IMTXW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

immatics biotechnologies GmbH (NASDAQ:IMTXW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the May 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

immatics biotechnologies Trading Up 19.2 %

IMTXW opened at $3.79 on Friday. immatics biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $4.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.31.

Get immatics biotechnologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On immatics biotechnologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMTXW. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of immatics biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth about $529,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of immatics biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of immatics biotechnologies by 3,293.6% in the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 754,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 732,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of immatics biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for immatics biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for immatics biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.