Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX) Short Interest Up 15.9% in May

Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the May 15th total of 1,570,000 shares. Approximately 8.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 76,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23.9 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Immuneering during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Immuneering by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Immuneering during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Immuneering by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Immuneering by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,515 shares during the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IMRX opened at $11.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of -1.35. Immuneering has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $16.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.00.

IMRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised Immuneering from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Immuneering from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Immuneering from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Immuneering Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the oncology and neuroscience product candidates. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 to treat solid tumors.

