ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Short Interest Up 14.2% in May

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,800,000 shares, a growth of 14.2% from the May 15th total of 15,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Institutional Trading of ImmunoGen

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMGN. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen during the third quarter worth about $60,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 26.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

IMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $9.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $15.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.29.

ImmunoGen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $18.44 on Friday. ImmunoGen has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $19.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.79.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.63 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 198.88% and a negative return on equity of 135.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

About ImmunoGen

(Get Rating)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.