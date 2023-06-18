Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $684,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $47.19 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $47.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.80. The company has a market cap of $114.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

