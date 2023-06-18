Independence Bank of Kentucky Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,675 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.1% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 26,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Resolute Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 18,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

EEM stock opened at $40.88 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $42.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.27 and a 200-day moving average of $39.37.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.