Independence Bank of Kentucky Purchases 200 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Logitech International by 233.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Logitech International by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 793,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,397,000 after purchasing an additional 328,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in Logitech International by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 6,670 shares in the last quarter. 35.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on LOGI. Citigroup downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Logitech International from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Logitech International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Logitech International Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of LOGI opened at $56.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.20. Logitech International S.A. has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $68.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.89.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Logitech International had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $960.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.15 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Logitech International

In other Logitech International news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total value of $52,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,984 shares in the company, valued at $913,854.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Featured Stories

