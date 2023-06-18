Independence Bank of Kentucky Purchases 4,096 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,900 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after purchasing an additional 181,966 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4,063.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 11,785 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 116.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth approximately $1,551,000. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $67.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.52. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $66.34 and a 12-month high of $107.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.58.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.