Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 1,167 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lowered its position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,848 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ONB. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 2.4% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 35,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 72,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 24,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 74,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:ONB opened at $13.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.81. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $20.19.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $457.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.00 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James C. Ryan III purchased 8,200 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.22 per share, with a total value of $100,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,638,306.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Old National Bancorp news, EVP John V. Moran bought 2,500 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.85 per share, with a total value of $49,625.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James C. Ryan III bought 8,200 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $100,204.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 625,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,638,306.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $317,679 over the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ONB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet cut Old National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

