Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 120 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lowered its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.60.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE PM opened at $94.89 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $105.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.88%.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.